Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed at $116.82, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the refiner had lost 5.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Marathon Petroleum as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of $5.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 345.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.19 billion, down 9.6% from the year-ago period.

MPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $25.15 per share and revenue of $171.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +926.53% and +41.82%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.13% lower within the past month. Marathon Petroleum currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Marathon Petroleum is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.32.

Also, we should mention that MPC has a PEG ratio of 0.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

