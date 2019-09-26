Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed at $60.84, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the refiner had gained 29.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.96%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MPC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 31, 2019. On that day, MPC is projected to report earnings of $1.50 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.83 billion, up 50.58% from the year-ago period.

MPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.93 per share and revenue of $124.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -42.04% and +28.71%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MPC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.08% lower within the past month. MPC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MPC has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.3 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.05, which means MPC is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that MPC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

