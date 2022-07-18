Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed at $85.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the refiner had lost 3.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 13.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.02%.

Marathon Petroleum will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of $7.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 980.6%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $31.39 billion, up 5.24% from the year-ago period.

MPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.60 per share and revenue of $131.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +577.55% and +8.68%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.04% higher. Marathon Petroleum is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Marathon Petroleum currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.08. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.64.

It is also worth noting that MPC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

