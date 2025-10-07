Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) ended the recent trading session at $191.54, demonstrating a -1.02% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.67%.

The refiner's shares have seen an increase of 6.8% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Marathon Petroleum in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 4, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.94, signifying a 57.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $30.82 billion, showing a 12.88% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.04 per share and a revenue of $124.98 billion, indicating changes of -4.94% and -10.99%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.27% higher. As of now, Marathon Petroleum holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Marathon Petroleum is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.4. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.25.

One should further note that MPC currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MPC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 24, this industry ranks in the top 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.