Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) ended the recent trading session at $319.76, demonstrating a +1.41% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.74%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.29%.

The stock of refiner has risen by 27.51% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.63%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Marathon Petroleum in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 4, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $14.67, marking a 270.45% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34.83 billion, up 2.14% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $35.82 per share and a revenue of $144.74 billion, demonstrating changes of +234.77% and +7.04%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 14.27% increase. Marathon Petroleum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Marathon Petroleum is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.8. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.61.

We can also see that MPC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.42. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry stood at 0.38 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, finds itself in the top 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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