Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed the most recent trading day at $122.53, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the refiner had lost 6.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 7.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.61%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Marathon Petroleum as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of $5.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 265.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $31.66 billion, down 17.53% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.41 per share and revenue of $136.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -18.16% and -24.28%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.73% higher. Marathon Petroleum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Marathon Petroleum is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.75. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.24.

It is also worth noting that MPC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MPC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

