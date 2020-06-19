Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed at $38.19, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

MPC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2020. In that report, analysts expect MPC to post earnings of -$1.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 180.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.69 billion, down 32.65% from the year-ago period.

MPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.09 per share and revenue of $89.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -142.31% and -27.98%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MPC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. MPC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

