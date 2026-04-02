Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed at $241.56, marking a +1.43% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.11% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.18%.

Shares of the refiner witnessed a gain of 7.88% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 6.63%, and the S&P 500's loss of 4.28%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Marathon Petroleum in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 5, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.85, up 870.83% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $28.93 billion, indicating a 9.16% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $17.16 per share and a revenue of $121.47 billion, signifying shifts of +60.37% and -10.17%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 22.95% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Marathon Petroleum boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Marathon Petroleum is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.88. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.86 of its industry.

Meanwhile, MPC's PEG ratio is currently 0.5. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.6.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 87, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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