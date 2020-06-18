Marathon Petroleum In Talks To Sell Speedway Gas Stations : Report

(RTTNews) - Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) is again in discussions with potential buyers of its Speedway gas-stations, after recently postponing the spin-off of the unit, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, possible buyers include Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., It couldn't be determined how much the business might fetch, but Marathon indicated last fall that it could be worth between $15 billion and $18 billion.

