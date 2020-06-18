Markets

Marathon Petroleum In Talks To Sell Speedway Gas Stations : Report

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) is again in discussions with potential buyers of its Speedway gas-stations, after recently postponing the spin-off of the unit, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, possible buyers include Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., It couldn't be determined how much the business might fetch, but Marathon indicated last fall that it could be worth between $15 billion and $18 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MPC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular