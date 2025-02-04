MARATHON PETROLEUM Earnings Results: $MPC Reports Quarterly Earnings

MARATHON PETROLEUM ($MPC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.77 per share, beating estimates of $0.12 by $0.65. The company also reported revenue of $33,466,000,000, beating estimates of $31,426,395,207 by $2,039,604,793.

MARATHON PETROLEUM Insider Trading Activity

MARATHON PETROLEUM insiders have traded $MPC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY C CAMPBELL purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $897,644

MARATHON PETROLEUM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 563 institutional investors add shares of MARATHON PETROLEUM stock to their portfolio, and 867 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MARATHON PETROLEUM Government Contracts

We have seen $215,527,090 of award payments to $MPC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

