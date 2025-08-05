Markets
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Reveals Fall In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.216 billion, or $3.96 per share. This compares with $1.515 billion, or $4.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.216 billion or $3.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.1% to $34.101 billion from $38.362 billion last year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.216 Bln. vs. $1.515 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.96 vs. $4.33 last year. -Revenue: $34.101 Bln vs. $38.362 Bln last year.

