Marathon Petroleum Corporation Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $371 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $1.451 billion, or $3.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $249 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.1% to $33.466 billion from $36.823 billion last year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $371 Mln. vs. $1.451 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.15 vs. $3.84 last year. -Revenue: $33.466 Bln vs. $36.823 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.