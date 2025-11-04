Marathon Petroleum Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.370 billion, or $4.51 per share. This compares with $622 million, or $1.87 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $915 million or $3.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $35.849 billion from $35.373 billion last year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.370 Bln. vs. $622 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.51 vs. $1.87 last year. -Revenue: $35.849 Bln vs. $35.373 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.