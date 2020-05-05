Marathon Petroleum Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC):

-Earnings: -$9.23 billion in Q1 vs. -$0.01 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$14.25 in Q1 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$106 million or -$0.16 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.31 per share -Revenue: $24.08 billion in Q1 vs. $28.60 billion in the same period last year.

