Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Shareholders of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 16% to US$31.91 following its latest third-quarter results. It was a moderately negative result overall - revenue fell 3.0% short of analyst estimates at US$18b, although at least statutory losses were marginally smaller than expected, at US$1.57 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:MPC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from nine analysts covering Marathon Petroleum is for revenues of US$79.6b in 2021, implying a chunky 13% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 99% to US$0.082. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$83.3b and losses of US$0.019 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Marathon Petroleum after this update; revenues were downgraded and per-share losses expected to increase.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$44.56, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Marathon Petroleum analyst has a price target of US$57.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$32.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 13% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 16% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 11% next year. It's pretty clear that Marathon Petroleum's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$44.56, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Marathon Petroleum you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

