Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Analysts Just Slashed Next Year's Revenue Estimates By 11%

The analysts covering Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative. Surprisingly the share price has been buoyant, rising 11% to US$38.54 in the past 7 days. It will be interesting to see if the downgrade has an impact on buying demand for the company's shares.

Following the latest downgrade, the 13 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum provided consensus estimates of US$71b revenue in 2021, which would reflect a concerning 23% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$80b in 2021. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Marathon Petroleum, given the substantial drop in revenue estimates.

NYSE:MPC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2020

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of US$45.13, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Marathon Petroleum analyst has a price target of US$60.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$33.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 23%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 15% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 9.3% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Marathon Petroleum is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Marathon Petroleum next year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Marathon Petroleum after today.

