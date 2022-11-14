Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Marathon Petroleum (MPC) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 16.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $122.69 in the previous session. Marathon Petroleum has gained 89.5% since the start of the year compared to the 44% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 44.8% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 1, 2022, Marathon Petroleum reported EPS of $7.81 versus consensus estimate of $6.8 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 32.43%.

For the current fiscal year, Marathon Petroleum is expected to post earnings of $25.27 per share on $171.37 billion in revenues. This represents a 931.43% change in EPS on a 41.71% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $16.60 per share on $134.81 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -34.3% and -21.34%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Marathon Petroleum may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Marathon Petroleum has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 4.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 5.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 14.9X versus its peer group's average of 11.1X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.21. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Marathon Petroleum currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Marathon Petroleum passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Marathon Petroleum shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does MPC Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of MPC have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE). AE has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 51.43%, and for the current fiscal year, AE is expected to post earnings of $4.16 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion.

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. have gained 30.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 10.82X and a P/CF of 7.39X.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is in the top 2% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for MPC and AE, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

