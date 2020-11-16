Dividends
MPC

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MPC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.56, the dividend yield is 6.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPC was $37.56, representing a -42.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.29 and a 146.13% increase over the 52 week low of $15.26.

MPC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM). MPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$15.13. Zacks Investment Research reports MPC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -175.96%, compared to an industry average of -8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MPC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MPC as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust (IEO)
  • VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK)
  • Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)
  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDIV with an increase of 16.52% over the last 100 days. IEO has the highest percent weighting of MPC at 9.52%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MPC

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular