Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MPC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.56, the dividend yield is 6.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPC was $37.56, representing a -42.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.29 and a 146.13% increase over the 52 week low of $15.26.

MPC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM). MPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$15.13. Zacks Investment Research reports MPC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -175.96%, compared to an industry average of -8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MPC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MPC as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IEO)

VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDIV with an increase of 16.52% over the last 100 days. IEO has the highest percent weighting of MPC at 9.52%.

