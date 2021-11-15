Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that MPC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $65.8, the dividend yield is 3.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPC was $65.8, representing a -4.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.78 and a 87.89% increase over the 52 week low of $35.02.

MPC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Chevron Corporation (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP). MPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.01. Zacks Investment Research reports MPC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 149.9%, compared to an industry average of 27.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mpc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MPC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK)

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector (XLE)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PXE with an increase of 12.9% over the last 100 days. CRAK has the highest percent weighting of MPC at 7.71%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.