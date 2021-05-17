Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that MPC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $60.08, the dividend yield is 3.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPC was $60.08, representing a -3.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.95 and a 126.2% increase over the 52 week low of $26.56.

MPC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Chevron Corporation (CVX) and BP p.l.c. (BP). MPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.64. Zacks Investment Research reports MPC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 128.05%, compared to an industry average of 29.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MPC as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IEO)

VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK)

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (JHME)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PXE with an increase of 56.12% over the last 100 days. IEO has the highest percent weighting of MPC at 7.74%.

