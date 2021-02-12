Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 16, 2021

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that MPC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPC was $49.76, representing a -17.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.35 and a 226.08% increase over the 52 week low of $15.26.

MPC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). MPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$15.52. Zacks Investment Research reports MPC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 70.02%, compared to an industry average of -1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MPC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MPC as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IEO)

VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product (XOP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XOP with an increase of 54.69% over the last 100 days. IEO has the highest percent weighting of MPC at 9.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.