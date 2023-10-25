News & Insights

Marathon Petroleum boosts share buybacks by $5 billion

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

October 25, 2023 — 06:54 pm EDT

Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum MPC.N on Wednesday announced a fresh $5 billion share repurchase plan.

The company said that it still has about $4.3 billion remaining as of Sept. 30 from its previous share buyback program. Marathon had about $7.35 billion in cash and cash equivalents till June 30.

It also raised its quarterly dividend by 10%.

"Strong FCF generation combined with its shrinking share count through the buyback program should make the 10% increase very manageable," RBC Capital Market analysts said in a note.

Refiner profits have soared since last year, with several plants running at record levels to meet strong export demand due to a supply squeeze after plant closures and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

