News & Insights

Energy
MPC

Marathon Petroleum beats Q3 profit

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

October 31, 2023 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Adds details on results in paragraph 2 and 3

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum MPC.N beat estimates for third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the refiner benefited from strong demand for fuel and refined products amid tight supplies.

Demand for refined products remained high during the quarter after voluntary production cuts from top OPEC+ oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, low levels of crude stockpile in the U.S. and increased exports kept supplies tight.

The top U.S. refiner said crude capacity utilization was 94%, resulting in a total throughput of 3 million barrels per day (bpd) for the reported quarter.

The Findlay, Ohio-based refiner reported an adjusted net income of $8.14 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with analysts' average estimate of $7.75 per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

EnergyUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.