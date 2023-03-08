Marathon Petroleum Acquires 49.9% Interest In LF Bioenergy

(RTTNews) - Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) announced the acquisition of a 49.9% interest in LF Bioenergy, an emerging producer of renewable natural gas, from Cresta Fund Management for $50 million. LF Bioenergy has been focused on developing and growing a portfolio of dairy farm-based, low carbon intensity RNG projects. The deal includes the potential for up to an additional $50 million based on the achievement of predetermined earn-out targets.

Dave Heppner, MPC's senior vice president of Strategy and Business Development, said: "This platform will create the opportunity for further integration and advances MPC's goal to lower the carbon intensity of its operations and the products it offers."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.