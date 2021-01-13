Marathon Petroleum: Maryann Mannen To Succeed Donald Templin As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) announced the appointment of Maryann Mannen as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 25. Since 2017, Mannen has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TechnipFMC. From 2011 to 2017, she was Chief Financial Officer at FMC Technologies.

"Having spent nearly a decade as CFO in the energy services and manufacturing sectors, Maryann brings the financial acumen and strategic leadership experience critical for delivering our business transformation objectives, including strict capital discipline and overall expense management to lower our cost structure," said CEO Michael Hennigan.

