Marathon Patent Group To Receive 4,000 New Bitcoin Mining Rigs From Bitmain

This morning, Marathon announced that a shipment of 4,000 new Antiminer S-19 Pro Bitmain miners are en route to its mining facility in Hardin, MT. This is the first of many shipments that Marathon has scheduled for 2021 which will fulfill its order for more than 103,000 additional miners from Bitmain, according to a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

Marathon’s current mining fleet consists of 2,560 miners generating 248 PH/s and the company expects that this additional 4,000 unit order will take the company's total mining capacity to 688 PH/s, or a 256 percent increase in its production.

"This shipment of 4,000 S-19 Pro miners is the first of many we will be receiving from Bitmain in 2021 as we build towards becoming one the largest and most efficient miners in North America," said Merrick Okamoto, Marathon's chairman and CEO, per the release.

Marathon hopes to have the 4,000 units online by the end of February and noted that an additional 11,000 miners should be delivered by the end of April. To date, the company has purchased 103,060 additional miners.

Several other North American bitcoin mining groups have acquired large orders of mining rigs recently, including Hut 8, Blockstream Mining and Compute North.

