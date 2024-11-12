Marathon Patent Group options imply 12.0% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Marathon Patent Group is normal with calls leading puts 3:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 12.0%, or $2.92, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 7.5%.
