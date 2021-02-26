Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) closed at $30.15, marking a -1.57% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.48% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 53.92% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.53% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MARA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, up 93.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.6 million, up 828.57% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MARA should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.09% higher within the past month. MARA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MARA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.59, so we one might conclude that MARA is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MARA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

