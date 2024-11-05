Marathon Oil's Earnings: A Preview

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Marathon Oil will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63.

The announcement from Marathon Oil is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.53% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Marathon Oil's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.56 0.63 0.71 EPS Actual 0.63 0.55 0.69 0.77 Price Change % 2.0% -0.0% 1.0% 3.0%

Marathon Oil Share Price Analysis

Shares of Marathon Oil were trading at $27.51 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Marathon Oil

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Marathon Oil.

A total of 12 analyst ratings have been received for Marathon Oil, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $30.47, suggesting a potential 10.76% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Coterra Energy, Expand Energy and Ovintiv, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Coterra Energy is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $30.86, indicating a potential 12.18% upside. Expand Energy is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $93.4, indicating a potential 239.51% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Ovintiv, with an average 1-year price target of $52.89, implying a potential 92.26% upside. Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Coterra Energy, Expand Energy and Ovintiv are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Marathon Oil Neutral 12.26% $698M 3.12% Coterra Energy Outperform 0.22% $476M 1.93% Expand Energy Neutral -57.28% $98M -1.11% Ovintiv Buy -9.10% $1.29B 3.30%

Key Takeaway:

Marathon Oil ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it ranks lowest in return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Marathon Oil

Marathon is an independent exploration and production company primarily focusing on unconventional resources in the United States. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proved reserves of 1.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 405 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 at a ratio of roughly 70% oil and NGLs and 30% natural gas.

Marathon Oil: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Marathon Oil showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.26% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Marathon Oil's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.95%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marathon Oil's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marathon Oil's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, Marathon Oil adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Marathon Oil visit their earnings calendar on our site.

