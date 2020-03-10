Marathon Oil Reduces 2020 Capital Spending Budget - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Marathon Oil (MRO) has revised its 2020 capital spending budget to $1.9 billion or less, from prior guidance of $2.4 billion. This is an approximate 30% reduction in comparison to actual 2019 capital spending. "In response to the recent commodity price volatility from simultaneous supply and demand shocks, we're taking swift and decisive action to defend our cash flow generation, protect our balance sheet, and fund our dividend," said Marathon Oil CEO Lee Tillman.

Marathon Oil has decided to: suspend further Resource Play Exploration (REx) drilling and leasing activity; immediately suspend all operated drilling and completion activity in Oklahoma; and meaningfully reduce operated drilling and completion activity in the Northern Delaware. The company will optimize development programs in the Eagle Ford and Bakken.

