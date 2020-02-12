US Markets

Marathon Oil quarterly adjusted profit plunges 54.5%

Contributors
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N reported a 54.5% fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, as weak oil and gas prices more than offset gains from robust U.S. shale production.

The company's adjusted income fell to $55 million, or 7 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $121 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

U.S. production rose to 328,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 306,000 boe/d.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

