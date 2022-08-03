Marathon Oil Q2 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) reported second quarter 2022 net income of $966 million or $1.37 per share, up from $16 million or $0.02 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net income was $934 million or $1.32 per share compared to $173 million or $0.22 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total revenues and other income were $2.30 billion up from $1.14 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.