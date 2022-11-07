Marathon Oil (MRO) to Acquire Eagle Ford Assets in $3B Deal

Marathon Oil Corporation MRO recently declared that it agreed to buy the Eagle Ford assets of Ensign Natural Resources for total cash consideration worth $3 billion. The deal is subject to customary terms and conditions, including closing adjustments.

Further, the deal is anticipated to be concluded by year-end 2022 and will result in MRO approximately doubling its position in South Texas' Eagle Ford shale basin.

The Houston, TX-based firm expects the transaction to be immediately and significantly accretive to its key financial metrics. Moreover, it will drive 17% growth in the company’s 2023 operating cash flow and a 15% rise in its free cash flow.

Marathon Oil stated that the acquisition adds 130,000 net acres adjacent to its existing Eagle Ford position, with a 97% working stake, mainly situated in the prolific condensate and wet-gas windows of the play. This allows the firm to leverage its knowledge, experience and operating strengths in the region while materially augmenting its Basin-scale to 290,000 net acres.

Marathon Oil anticipates gaining 600 undrilled locations, representing an inventory life of more than 15 years. Moreover, the company stated that the acquisition comprises 700 existing wells, a majority of which were completed before 2015 with early-generation completion designs, thus offering the potential for upside redevelopment.

MRO expects to fund the deal with a combination of cash on hand, borrowings on the firm's revolving credit facility and new prepayable debt.

Incorporated in 2001, Marathon Oil Corporation is a leading oil and natural gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States and Africa.

As of the end of 2021, Marathon Oil had approximately 1,106 million oil-equivalent barrels in net proved reserves (52% crude oil/condensate and 68% proved developed), and 89% were located in the United States. In 2021, the company’s overall production from continuing operations was 347,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day.

