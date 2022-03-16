Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Oil (MRO) closed at $21.59, marking a -0.28% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 5.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Marathon Oil as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Marathon Oil is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 266.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.57 billion, up 46.85% from the year-ago period.

MRO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.07 per share and revenue of $6.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +95.54% and +13.79%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Oil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.89% higher. Marathon Oil is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Marathon Oil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.06, which means Marathon Oil is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, MRO's PEG ratio is currently 0.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.