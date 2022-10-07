Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know

Marathon Oil (MRO) closed the most recent trading day at $27.94, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 10.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Marathon Oil as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2022. On that day, Marathon Oil is projected to report earnings of $1.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 215.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.13 billion, up 46.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.75 per share and revenue of $8.29 billion, which would represent changes of +202.55% and +51.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Oil. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.69% lower. Marathon Oil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Marathon Oil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.61, so we one might conclude that Marathon Oil is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MRO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.