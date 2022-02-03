Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know

Marathon Oil (MRO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.84, moving -0.62% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 21.85% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 13.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.72% in that time.

Marathon Oil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 558.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.59 billion, up 91.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Oil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.66% higher. Marathon Oil currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Marathon Oil has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.44 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.64.

We can also see that MRO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.