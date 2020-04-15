Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

Marathon Oil (MRO) closed at $4.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 17.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MRO as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.10, down 132.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.05 billion, down 12.63% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.25 per share and revenue of $3.20 billion. These totals would mark changes of -266.67% and -38.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2543.9% lower. MRO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

