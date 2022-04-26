Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

Marathon Oil (MRO) closed at $24.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.82% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 4.55% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Marathon Oil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.94, up 347.62% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.84 billion, up 71.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.35 per share and revenue of $7.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of +177.07% and +42.35%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Oil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 27.5% higher. Marathon Oil is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Marathon Oil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.13.

Meanwhile, MRO's PEG ratio is currently 0.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.34 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

