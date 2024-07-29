Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Marathon Oil (MRO) closed at $27.45, marking a -1.51% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.07%.

Shares of the energy company have depreciated by 2.79% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.38% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of Marathon Oil will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 7, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.67, marking a 39.58% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.69 billion, up 11.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.79 per share and a revenue of $6.81 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.9% and +1.62%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Oil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.3% lower within the past month. Marathon Oil presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Marathon Oil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.99. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.55.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

