Marathon Oil (MRO) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Marathon Oil (MRO)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 14.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $22.28 in the previous session. Marathon Oil has gained 35.3% since the start of the year compared to the 18.5% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 30.7% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 3, 2021, Marathon Oil reported EPS of $0.39 versus consensus estimate of $0.31.

For the current fiscal year, Marathon Oil is expected to post earnings of $2.63 per share on $5.31 billion in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.23 per share on $6.1 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 97.32% and 15%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Marathon Oil may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Marathon Oil has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 8.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 12.6X versus its peer group's average of 10.9X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Marathon Oil currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Marathon Oil fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Marathon Oil shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.