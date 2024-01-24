Marathon Oil (MRO) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Marathon Oil (MRO) closed the most recent trading day at $22.59, moving +0.98% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.36%.

Shares of the energy company have depreciated by 11.05% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Marathon Oil in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 21, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.67, showcasing a 23.86% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.69 billion, down 2.26% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Marathon Oil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 12.85% decrease. Marathon Oil is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Marathon Oil is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.82.

It's also important to note that MRO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.37. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.53.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, placing it within the bottom 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

