Marathon Oil (MRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Marathon Oil (MRO) closed the most recent trading day at $6.49, moving +1.88% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MRO as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MRO to post earnings of -$0.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 326.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $579.80 million, down 59.54% from the year-ago period.

MRO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.43 per share and revenue of $3.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -290.67% and -38.82%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.8% higher. MRO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

