Marathon Oil (MRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Oil (MRO) closed at $4.92, marking a +1.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 24.74% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 35.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 25.31% in that time.

MRO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.12, down 138.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.02 billion, down 14.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.36 per share and revenue of $3.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of -281.33% and -41.92%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRO should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 83.78% lower. MRO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

