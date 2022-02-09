Marathon Oil (MRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Oil (MRO) closed at $21.53, marking a +1.99% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.45% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 13.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 7.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.26%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Marathon Oil as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 558.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion, up 91.87% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Oil should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.44% higher. Marathon Oil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Marathon Oil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.04. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.15.

It is also worth noting that MRO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.