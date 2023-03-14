Marathon Oil (MRO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Marathon Oil (MRO) closed at $23.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.68% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had lost 16.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Marathon Oil as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Marathon Oil is projected to report earnings of $0.73 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.76 billion, up 0.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.48 per share and revenue of $7.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of -22.32% and -7.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Oil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.25% lower within the past month. Marathon Oil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Marathon Oil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.59. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.91.

Meanwhile, MRO's PEG ratio is currently 0.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.