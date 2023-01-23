Marathon Oil (MRO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Oil (MRO) closed at $28.10, marking a +0.79% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 1.6% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Marathon Oil as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, up 16.88% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.78 billion, down 0.94% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Oil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.22% lower. Marathon Oil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Marathon Oil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.28. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.96.

Also, we should mention that MRO has a PEG ratio of 0.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MRO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

