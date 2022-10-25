Marathon Oil (MRO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Oil (MRO) closed at $29.65, marking a +0.61% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 39.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 15.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.94%.

Marathon Oil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Oil to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 205.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.09 billion, up 43.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.58 per share and revenue of $8.15 billion, which would represent changes of +191.72% and +49.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Oil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.81% lower within the past month. Marathon Oil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Marathon Oil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.47, which means Marathon Oil is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, MRO's PEG ratio is currently 0.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)



