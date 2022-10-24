Marathon Oil (MRO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Marathon Oil (MRO) closed at $29.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 33.1% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Marathon Oil as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Oil to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 205.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.09 billion, up 43.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.61 per share and revenue of $8.21 billion, which would represent changes of +193.63% and +50.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Oil should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.3% lower within the past month. Marathon Oil is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Marathon Oil has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.33 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.49.

Meanwhile, MRO's PEG ratio is currently 0.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MRO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



