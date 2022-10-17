Marathon Oil (MRO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Oil (MRO) closed at $27.14, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.65% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 3.17% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.99% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Marathon Oil as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Oil to post earnings of $1.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 223.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.16 billion, up 48.4% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.77 per share and revenue of $8.3 billion, which would represent changes of +203.82% and +51.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Oil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.43% lower. Marathon Oil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Marathon Oil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.37, which means Marathon Oil is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that MRO has a PEG ratio of 0.39 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO): Free Stock Analysis Report



