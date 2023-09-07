Marathon Oil (MRO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Marathon Oil (MRO) closed the most recent trading day at $26.70, moving -1.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 3.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.35%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Marathon Oil as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Marathon Oil is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 52.42%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.65 billion, down 26.42% from the year-ago period.

MRO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $6.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -45.76% and -18.93%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Oil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.99% higher within the past month. Marathon Oil is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Marathon Oil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.17. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.8.

Investors should also note that MRO has a PEG ratio of 0.57 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MRO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.